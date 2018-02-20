Power Rankings: Our in-form sides after last week’s action

1. London Broncos ( +3 )

The Broncos become the second side this year to top the Power Rankings after their outstanding victory over Featherstone.

The Broncos had gone under the radar, but they defeated the previously unbeaten Rovers 44-24 and are now the only side in the Championship with a 100% record.

Has Garry Schofield changed his prediction yet?!

2. Barrow Raiders ( +7 )

The result of the weekend undoubtedly came from Cumbria as the Barrow Raiders stunned Leigh Centurions.

There were two divisions between these sides last year, but Barrow stormed back in the second-half to shock their full-time, star-studded opponents.

It was a truly exceptional result for Paul Crarey’s side, and after their draw against Toronto the week before, they are fully deserving of the number two spot.

3. Toronto Wolfpack ( +5 )

Toronto are big climbers after getting back to winning ways against Halifax.

The Wolfpack remain unbeaten after three games and have now defeated top-four rivals Leigh and Halifax.

It’s been some start to life in the Championship for Paul Rowley’s side. London awaits this week in what is a mouthwatering tie.

4. St Helens ( -3 )

Sadly, St Helens lose top spot after an inactive week.

That said, they remain in a good position after a strong start to the year, and further victories will ensure they soon climb the rankings once again.

5. Wigan Warriors ( -2 )

Wigan drop two places following their defeat to South Sydney.

Shaun Wane’s side didn’t quite replicate the standards set in their opening two games of the year and went down 18-8.

It was a shame for the Warriors, that said, they can and will be better. The signs are good so far.

6. Doncaster ( New entry )

Our first of three new entries this week comes from League 1 after Doncaster recorded a stunning win on the opening day.

They defeated Coventry Bears 70-10, scoring an astonishing 12 tries in the process.

They couldn’t have wished for much better than that.

7. Leeds Rhinos ( -1 )

Leeds drop a place after their World Club Challenge defeat to Melbourne Storm.

Ultimately, the Rhinos were out-classed. Is there any shame in that? Absolutely not. They faced one of the best teams the game has seen for a long, long time.

As a result, they only suffer a minor drop.

8. Wakefield Trinity ( -3 )

Wakefield are also the victim of a quiet week, dropping three spots after having a week off.

Then again, they’re unbeaten and raring to go ahead of their trip to France this week to face Catalans. Victory would see them climb the ladder.

9. Oldham ( New entry )

Oldham made a statement of intent upon their arrival back in League 1 after defeating Whitehaven 14-0.

The Roughyeds were relegated last year and were welcomed back to the third tier with a difficult game in Cumbria.

But they nilled last year’s play-off finalists and came away with the win. An impressive start.

10. Hull Kingston Rovers ( New entry )

The Robins are in the top ten after registering their first win of the year against Catalans.

An improved performance against Leeds the week before had suggested there was more to come from the Robins, and although their win over Les Dracs was far from pretty, they were always in control.