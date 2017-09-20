POWER RANKINGS: September 20th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (-)

Is there actually any stopping them?

The Tigers extended their winning run to five games with a resounding victory over in-form Wigan.

A new star was born is Jake Trueman, and with that, there’s plenty of confidence among the Tigers faithful.

2. Warrington Wolves (+2)

After a couple of close shaves, Warrington found their groove as they demolished Featherstone.

A 68-0 drubbing was the manner of performance we’ve been waiting for from the Wolves.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (-1)

Their unbeaten start to the Qualifiers campaign came to an end in defeat to Catalans.

But with promotion secured, did they really care? Probably not.

4. Leeds Rhinos (+2)

Leeds are back on an upwards march following their victory over Salford.

An impressive scoreline saw the Rhinos rack up plenty of points, but it was their defence that was arguably more impressive.

A viable threat to anyone in the play-offs.

5. Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

Toronto rise seems never-ending.

Another week, another record attendance. 8,456 packed into Lamport for their final win of the season against Doncaster.

All in all, an outstanding maiden year.

6. St Helens (New entry)

St Helens storm into the rankings after an excellent win over Huddersfield put them on the cusp of the play-offs.

They go into the final round with their fate firmly in their own hands. Win against Salford, and their place in the play-offs is secure barring a mathematical miracle for Wigan.

7. Wigan Warriors (-4)

Wigan take a plunge after their defeat to Castleford left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

They need a massive turnaround to make the four.

8. Hull FC (0)

Hull stay where they are after a sound win over Wakefield but them in the play-offs driving seat.

They still have work to do, and a fairly sizeable amount with Castleford next up, but it’s in their own hands.

9. Bradford Bulls (New entry)

Yes, it’s been a dull year for Bradford, but they’ve ended it on a high.

They’ve won five of their last six games, and wrapped up the season in style with a 72-16 drubbing of Rochdale.

10. Catalans Dragons (0)

Catalans stay in the top ten due to their result over Hull KR.

Ultimately, results are all that matter at this stage of the year, although the fact they came so close to losing to an under-strength Robins line-up does suggest cause for concern.

A huge game against Widnes awaits.