Power Rankings – September 5th

1. Castleford Tigers (+1)

They’ve spent almost the entire year in top spot, and that’s where they are again following one week away from pole position.

Cas continue their momentum towards the play-offs with a victory over Huddersfield.

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

They are effectively one win from promotion with three games to spare.

There can be no doubting that it’s so far, so good for the Robins after their win over Featherstone on Sunday.

3. Wigan Warriors (+2)

The rise of Wigan continues.

People laughed off Shaun Wane’s claims they could win the Grand Final this year just over a month ago.

Who’s laughing now?

4. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds remain in a lofty position after securing a victory that all but secured second-place.

Victory over Challenge Cup winners Hull FC leaves them in a strong position.

5. Hull FC (-4)

Speaking of Hull, they move down four places in the rankings after a one-week stay at the top.

Defeat to Leeds was somewhat predictable but has dragged them back into the fight for the play-offs. Defeat to Wigan on Friday could leave them out of the top four.

6. Warrington Wolves (+1)

Despite a nervy win over London, the Wolves are closing in on Super League safety with relative ease.

They’ll be hoping to achieve much more next year mind.

7. Widnes Vikings (New entry)

They’ve rarely featured in this list all year, but three straight wins, including a huge victory over Leigh on Sunday, have left them in a strong position.

They aren’t quite out of the woods just yet, but they’ve gone a long way to finding light at the end of the tunnel.

8. Barrow Raiders (0)

Barrow remain in the top ten after a strong win over Workington all but secured them second place in League One.

Toronto are up next.

9. Toronto Wolfpack (New entry)

The Wolfpack are up next after moving to within one win of the League 1 title and promotion to the Championship.

They defeated Whitehaven last week, leaving them on the cusp of promotion.

10. London Skolars (New entry)

For the first time this season, the Skolars are in after a SEVENTH straight win.

Their remarkable run of form deserves recognition, with Jermaine Coleman’s side top of the League 1 Shield.