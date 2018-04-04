Power Rankings: TotalRL’s in-form rankings after the Easter period

1. St Helens (+2)

The runaway Super League leaders are back on top of our rankings. They produced back-to-back wins over Easter to open up a four-point gap at the top.. can anyone stop the Saints?

2. Toronto (New entry)

We have new leaders at the Championship summit following the Easter period – with Toronto beginning to hit their stride in the second-tier in recent weeks. They recorded impressive wins over promotion rivals Featherstone and Toulouse in just four days.

3. Leeds (+1)

Leeds were unbeaten over Easter; and while they were held to a frustrating draw at Huddersfield on Good Friday, they responded on Monday by nilling Salford and continuing to climb the Super League ladder.

4. Featherstone (-2)

Good Friday was a setback for Fev, who lost their unbeaten home record at the expense of Toronto – but they responded on Monday with a strong win at Rochdale Hornets.

5. London (-4)

It’s been an Easter to forget for the Broncos – and they fall down several places in this week’s rankings after back-to-back losses to Toulouse and Leigh.

6. Warrington (New entry)

Steve Price’s Warrington are beginning to show signs of life – and they now have four wins in succession following successes against Widnes and Castleford over Easter.

7. Leigh (New entry)

Are the Centurions finally coming alive in the Championship? They’re on a great run of form all of a sudden, and are now breathing down the neck of the top four following a good Easter period.

8. Whitehaven (+1)

There was no game for Haven on Monday, but they did their best to grab the Good Friday headlines with a dramatic, last-gasp win over local rivals Workington Town.

9. Bradford (New entry)

The Bulls are still unbeaten in League 1 – and they’re also into the next round of the Challenge Cup, after a good win at Hunslet on Easter Monday.

10. Hull FC (New entry)

The Black and Whites were one of three teams to win both games over Easter – after a wobbly start to 2018, are they starting to hit their straps at last?