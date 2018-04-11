Power Rankings: TotalRL’s in-form rankings for w/e April 8

1. St Helens (-)

The runaway Super League leaders remain atop of our rankings another impressive win; this time, without star man Ben Barba too, as they beat Hull FC last Friday.

2. Toronto (-)

In a completely unchanged top four in this week’s rankings, Championship pacesetters Toronto are still vying with the Saints for top spot in our rankings after another big win, this time at Batley on Sunday.

3. Leeds (-)

Leeds are quietly going about their business as reigning Super League champions – and they picked up another big win on Sunday when they beat local rivals Wakefield.

4. Featherstone (-)

It was another good weekend for John Duffy’s Featherstone, who hammered local rivals Dewsbury to cement their position in the Championship’s top four.

5. Warrington (+1)

With five successive wins to their name, Warrington are on the climb – both in Super League and in our rankings!

6. Leigh (+1)

It was a horrendous start to 2018 for Leigh, but the Centurions are slowly building some momentum under Keiron Purtill following their latest win, a 68-10 hammering of Rochdale at the weekend.

7. Doncaster (New entry)

We have new leaders in League 1 – and new entrants on our rankings – in the shape of Richard Horne’s Doncaster, who deposed Bradford at the third-tier summit with another impressive win at the weekend.

8. Whitehaven (-)

Carl Forster’s Whitehaven retain their position on our rankings following another morale-boosting win, this time at Coventry over the weekend. And they have their near rivals for company..

9. Workington (New entry)

..Leon Pryce’s Workington make their debut appearance in this season’s power rankings, courtesy of becoming the first team to beat Bradford this season when they edged past the Bulls on Sunday in Cumbria.

10. London (-5)

It was another disappointing week for London, who continue to stutter post-Easter with another loss, this time against Richard Marshall’s Halifax.