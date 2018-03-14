Power Rankings: TotalRL’s in-form rankings for w/e March 11

1. St Helens (-)

They’re now the outright leaders in Super League – and following a fifth successive win, surely there was little doubting who would remain on top of this week’s rankings? Justin Holbrook’s side are, simply put, in red-hot form right now. Who can stop them?

2. London Broncos (+1)

They only dropped two places last week due to not playing whatsoever – and Danny Ward’s unbeaten London Broncos are on the climb again after getting back to action over the weekend. They beat Batley to keep up their perfect record in 2018 ahead of this weekend’s cup tie with Workington.

3. Toulouse (+1)

Sylvain Houles’ side were quietly fancied to put together a top-four tilt in 2018 – and so far, they are delivering. Their latest victory, against fellow in-form side Dewsbury, was another significant step towards a place in the Qualifiers.

4. Featherstone (+1)

Another in-form Championship side are on the climb this week: John Duffy’s Featherstone Rovers. They picked up another win at the weekend when they beat Swinton, and they now sit third on the ladder.

5. Wigan (+2)

Shaun Wane’s Warriors are in great form at the moment, and they made it four wins from five league games on Sunday by seeing off in-form Wakefield Trinity. Speaking of Wakefield..

6. Wakefield (-4)

A first defeat of the season for Chris Chester’s Wakefield on Sunday – but it doesn’t impact on their ranking too dramatically. Trinity are still handily placed in third on the Super League ladder ahead of Saturday’s visit from Widnes.

7. Toronto (-1)

It certainly wasn’t a bad weekend for the Wolfpack by any stretch, who picked another encouraging victory, this time at Sheffield to spoil their homecoming party.

8. Doncaster (New entry)

The early pacesetters in League 1, Doncaster picked up another impressive win at the weekend, this time beating Carl Forster’s Whitehaven 44-6. Hot on their heels though, are..

9. Bradford (New entry)

John Kear’s Bulls also made it two league wins from two on Sunday – when they saw off local rivals Keighley to pick up a second successive victory.

10. Leeds (New entry)

Our final entrant this week are Leeds, who are quietly going about their business at the start of this new Super League season. They made it three wins from four games on Thursday when they saw off Hull.