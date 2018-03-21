Power Rankings: TotalRL’s in-form rankings for w/e March 18

London (+1)

The Broncos are back on top! Danny Ward’s side moved into the fifth round of the Challenge Cup courtesy of a nerve-jangling win at Workington – but with last week’s leaders, St Helens, losing for the first time in 2018, the Broncos climb above them into first.

Featherstone (+2)

It’s another big leap up the rankings for John Duffy’s Featherstone Rovers – who powered into the next round of the Challenge Cup on Tuesday night with a big win against North Wales. Next up? A West Yorkshire derby at Batley Bulldogs.

St Helens (-2)

The Saints slipped to their first defeat of the season last Friday, losing to reigning champions Leeds. It means they drop two places in the rankings – but it’s far from panic stations yet for the Saints.

Leeds (+6)

A huge climb up the table this week for defending champions Leeds Rhinos, who became the first team to end St Helens’ unbeaten run at the start of 2018 by winning at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Doncaster (+3)

Richard Horne’s impressive start to life at Doncaster continued apace last Friday, when the Dons eased into the next round of the Challenge Cup with victory against League 1 rivals Newcastle Thunder.

Toulouse (-3)

They opted against entering the Challenge Cup this season, so there was no game for Toulouse last weekend. As a result, they fall several places in our rankings.

Wigan (-2)

The same goes for the next two teams on the list too – starting with Wigan, who saw their game with Castleford Tigers postponed just hours before kick-off, leaving them with a free weekend.

Wakefield (-2)

Wakefield at least got 27 minutes further into their game than Wigan – but the terrible weather conditions forced their clash with Widnes to be abandoned with Trinity leading 2-0.

Whitehaven (New entry)

Into the top 10 come Carl Forster’s Whitehaven, who were one of three League 1 sides to dump Championship opposition out of the Challenge Cup at the weekend, as they beat Dewsbury Rams.

York City Knights (New entry)

James Ford’s York were another side who produced a cup upset on Sunday, when they beat Swinton Lions to set up a mouthwatering fifth-round clash with Super League side Catalans Dragons.