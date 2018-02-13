Power Rankings: TotalRL’s top 10 sides following the weekend’s action

1. St Helens (0)

Justin Holbrook’s side remains on top of the pile after securing a second-consecutive victory at the start of the season.

The Saints toppled Catalans 21-12 despite spending the majority of the second-half with twelve men.

It wasn’t as flashy or headline-grabbing as their victory over Castleford, but in certain ways it was equally impressive.

2. Featherstone Rovers ( +6 )

Rovers are the big movers this week after registering a mightily impressive win over Toulouse.

John Duffy’s men stormed back from a six-point deficit just after half-time to record a comfortable 36-18 victory over their top four rivals.

The result followed their previous win over Halifax, and as a result, it’s hard to find many teams that have enjoyed a better start to the season the Fev.

3. Wigan Warriors ( +4 )

Wigan climb a few notches up the ladder following their impressive victory over Hull FC.

Although the performance itself wasn’t quite as flash as their win over Salford, the Warriors’ new-look attack was evident.

Shaun Wane’s side looks far more adventurous with the ball and with the pure speed of Liam Marshall, they look set to be a threat to anyone.

The most promising thing for Wigan? They appear to have more in the tank, with better execution, they could have scored a lot more points.

4. London Broncos (0)

Like many other teams, London had to do it the hard way in difficult conditions last week.

However, they churned out another win, keeping Dewsbury to zero in a 12-0 victory.

Next up? Featherstone, in a battle of the Championship’s pace-setters. Victory would see the Broncos move higher on the list.

5. Wakefield Trinity (0)

Wakefield retain fifth spot after picking up a narrow victory over Salford.

Trin remain unbeaten despite the fact they were under-par in parts of their clash with the Red Devils.

But they still came through unscathed. A team that wins when not at their best often enjoys plenty of success. Wakefield can take plenty of encouragement from that.

6. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds stay in sixth place after a narrow win over Hull KR.

Brian McDermott called the victory a “convincing win”, and although some Robins fans may dispute that, the Rhinos did get the job done in the end.

They remain unbeaten and go into the World Club Challenge match against Melbourne with momentum on their side. Should they win that, they will likely take top spot.

7. Widnes Vikings ( -4 )

Although Widnes suffer a four-place drop, they keep hold of a top ten spot after another encouraging performance.

The Vikings were unlucky not to leave the Mend-A-Hose Jungle with something to show for their efforts after challenging the Tigers throughout.

They may have lost, but the signs remain positive for Denis Betts’ side.

8. Toronto Wolfpack ( -6 )

The Wolfpack suffer a big drop after their draw with Barrow at the weekend.

The boggy conditions undoubtedly played a major factor in the result, but even with that, many expected Toronto to come through the match.

Nevertheless, they remain unbeaten and when the pitches firm up, you’d imagine they will show their true capabilities.

9. Barrow Raiders ( New entry )

Speaking of Barrow, the Raiders march into the top ten after clocking their first point back in the Championship.

The start of the season looked ominous for Barrow, with London, Toronto and Leigh their first three games.

So to come out of the second match with a point is a superb achievement, and Paul Crarey will take plenty of positives from the performance.

10. Huddersfield Giants ( New entry )

Our final entry this week is Huddersfield, who push into the top ten after a strong win over Warrington.

The Giants started slowly as they lost to Hull FC in round one but proved they can mix it with the big boys after toppling the big-spending Wolves.

Consistency is a big factor for the Giants, but this performance suggested that if they can get it right more often than wrong, they could enjoy a decent season.