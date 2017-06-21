Power Rankings – w/c 19 June

67 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 London Broncos (+2)

For the first time in over two months, we have new leaders in our Power Rankings! The honour goes to London Broncos – and how could it not? They’ve won nine games in a row and, over the weekend, they became the first team to win a league game in Toulouse since their admission back into the English game.

2 Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds stay in the top-two, and deservedly so, after a comfortable progression into the final four of the Challenge Cup courtesy of victory against Featherstone Rovers. The Rhinos are flying right now, without a doubt.

3 Castleford Tigers (-2)

The Super League leaders are off the top of the rankings! They crashed out of the Challenge Cup with defeat to reigning holders Hull but, still six points clear at the summit, they remain in a healthy position in the league.

4 Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

Who can stop Tim Sheens’ men in the Championship?

They’re now on the verge of securing top spot ahead of the Qualifiers following another win at the weekend, this time over Dewsbury Rams.

5 Salford Red Devils (+2)

The Reds are rising in our rankings once again.

They’re into the last four of the Challenge Cup for the first time in almost 20 years, and are second in the table ahead of Friday’s trip to St Helens. They seem to have found their groove once again..

6 Huddersfield Giants (New entry)

Rick Stone’s side surge into our Power Rankings thanks to another victory – one which, this time, has them on the cusp of a top-eight finish it seems.

They were winners against St Helens on Friday night in the sole Super League game of the weekend, and are now three points clear of ninth-placed Catalans in the race to avoid the Qualifiers.

7 Toronto Wolfpack (+1)

Much like Hull KR in the Championship, it seems nobody can halt Toronto Wolfpack’s charge right now.

Paul Rowley’s side were convincing winners again at the weekend, this time against Workington, winning 58-12 to remain two points clear of Whitehaven at the League 1 summit.

8 Whitehaven (+1)

Speaking of Haven, they are breathing down Toronto’s win at the top of League 1 thanks to another victory – this time a tense, tight but great victory at York City Knights, winning 18-16.

9 Wakefield Trinity (-4)

Wakefield slide down our Power Rankings after a disappointing exit from the Challenge Cup at the hands of Salford. They will seek an immediate response on Friday against Hull FC.

10 Toulouse Olympique (-4)

Toulouse are another big faller in our Power Rankings – their first home league defeat since coming back into the English leagues now leaves them just two points ahead of fifth-placed Halifax in the race for the top four and a place in the Qualifiers.