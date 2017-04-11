Power Rankings: w/c April 10th

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Salford Red Devils (+2)

After several weeks of being in and amongst the top, Salford finally hit first place after an unbelievable performance against Hull FC.

Ian Watson’s side scored 54 points against the Challenge Cup winners with a result that moved them to second in Super League.

It was an outstanding display that verified their position in the league. At this rate, silverware is a realistic ambition.

2. Castleford Tigers (0)

The Tigers retain second place after a very impressive win over Wigan Warriors.

Victory kept Cas top of Super League and was one of their most impressive wins of the campaign.

They did so in impressive fashion and, although Wigan were under-strength, it does not shy away from the fact that they are the team to beat this season.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (-2)

Although the Robins picked up a tenth win on the spin, the accomplishments of those above them mean they take a small tumble.

But take nothing away from Tim Sheens’ side, who have been fantastic so far this season and look likely to be the biggest threat to Super League sides in the bottom four at the end of the regular season.

4. Wakefield Trinity (+5)

For a club that suffered back-to-back defeat at the start of the season, Trinity aren’t doing too bad right now.

With five wins in their last six games, Trinity have moved to fifth in Super League and have gone a long way towards securing another top eight spot.

Could they accomplish more than that yet? At this stage, the possibilities seem endless for Chris Chester’s side.

5. Toronto Wolfpack (+5)

We all know that Toronto are the runaway favourites to earn promotion from League 1.

However, nobody could have ever, ever predicted that they would dismantle the previously unbeaten Doncaster in the manner that they did.

Paul Rowley’s side scored FOURTEEN tries against Doncaster to make their most emphatic statement yet. A brilliant performance that rightfully earns Toronto a move up the list.

6. Barrow Raiders (0)

Barrow remain sixth for a third week after victory in the Cumbrian derby against Workington.

Although they lost top spot in League 1 due to the manner of Toronto’s victory, Barrow once again showed that if any club has the ability to resist the Wolfpack’s obvious strengths, it is them.

Don’t rule out Barrow yet, they have been outstanding and look set to participate in a massive year-long battle with Toronto.

7. Toulouse Olympique (0)

The French club picked up yet another victory on home soil as they dispatched of Oldham 58-18.

Sylvain Houles’ side are second in the Championship and are good value for it. They’ve been dominant and with the improvement of their away form, anything seems possible for them moving forward.

8. Leeds Rhinos (-3)

After they became the first team to lose against Warrington this year, Leeds inevitably drop down the rankings.

Leeds have been on a good run but their defeat to the Rhinos brings their momentum to an abrupt halt going into Easter.

Still, they remain third in the league and just two points behind Castleford, which isn’t a bad position to be in.

9. Halifax (New entry)

For the first time this season, Halifax enter the Power Rankings following their victory over Dewsbury.

Although a triumph over the winless Rams isn’t particularly significant, it was enough to move them into the top four of the Championship for the first time this season.

Richard Marshall’s side have gone under the radar this season, but their emergence in the top four may make people take note.

10. Hull FC (-6)

Hull plummet down the list and just cling onto a top ten spot after their hammering at the hands of Salford.

Admittedly, Lee Radford’s side were without some key stars, but it was a poor performance against a rampant Salford side.

Then again, they are still in the top four and with key stars such as Albert Kelly returning, they could rise soon enough.