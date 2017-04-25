Power Rankings: W/c April 24th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds remain at the top of the pile following their routine victory over Doncaster in the Challenge Cup.

Although the victory was expected, it continued their strong run of form, and with Castleford losing they are still joint top having played the same number of games.

Their recovery from that mauling at the hands of Cas has been remarkable.

2. Wigan Warriors (+2)

Wigan climb the rankings after a strong showing in their victory over Catalans on Sunday.

That result, coupled with their victory over Wakefield on Monday, means they are third despite going through a poor run of results a month or so ago.

The Warriors look certainties to be fighting at the top once again.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (+2)

The Robins rise to third after making their biggest statement of the season so far.

Victory over Leigh Centurions wasn’t so much unexpected, but it showcased their ability to defeat a Super League side.

With promotion the objective, that victory can only have done their confidence a world of good and puts some of Super League’s struggling clubs on alert.

4. Castleford Tigers (-2)

The Tigers slip a few places after defeat to Hull FC.

Cas had the opportunity to become outright leaders with their game in hand, instead, they have now lost two games on the bounce.

This is the first test of their credentials, and it isn’t easy as they take on the in-form Wigan in a mouthwatering contest.

5. Salford Red Devils (-2)

Salford also drop despite advancing in the Challenge Cup.

Victory over Toronto was fine, but the accomplishments of other clubs mean they make a small slide down the ladder.

Nevertheless, they’re still in a position most of their fans could only have dreamt off at the start of the year.

6. Barrow Raiders (+2)

The Raiders continue to impress.

Another victory, this time over York, earned them a ticket into the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, and in doing so, they are the only League 1 team left in the competition.

In fact, given that Toronto lost to Salford, they are technically the only unbeaten professional side in the country!

Not bad going.

7. Swinton Lions (New entry)

The Lions soar into the top ten after their incredible Challenge Cup victory over Huddersfield.

The result is the biggest shock of the year so far and was the culmination of a hugely successful week after they defeated Rochdale on Easter Monday.

A great day for John Duffy’s side that will stay in the memory of Swinton fans for a long time.

8. Warrington Wolves (New entry)

The Wolves enter the top ten for the first time since their World Club Series victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Despite their poor start to the year the Wolves are picking up wins now – even if they aren’t particularly convincing in doing so – but results are all that matter at the moment.

They’re now level on points with eighth-placed St Helens.

9. Halifax (0)

Halifax retain their place after a solid performance against Whitehaven.

It was their sixth win in seven games and continues their excellent form that has put them in the mix for a top four spot.

A huge game against Batley awaits.

10. Hull FC (New entry)

Hull sneak back into the Power Rankings after a superb win over Castleford.

Their return to form has come at a good time with some of the other clubs around them slipping up, and as a result, they are now a point off top spot.

Regardless of some dodgy results, their win over Castleford, with 12 men by the way, reasserted their title credentials.