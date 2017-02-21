Power Rankings: W/c February 20th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Wigan Warriors (+4)

Top of the world and top of the power rankings, they victory against Cronulla Sharks sees them climb four places. Clinical finishing and a potent attack saw them reclaim their status as the best side in the world after a 30 year wait.

Shaun Wane’s side expressed themselves, as Super League completed a whitewash over the NRL. Joe Burgess, George Williams and a host of English stars made solid accounts of themselves, boasting early signs of promise for the national side in a World Cup year.

2. Featherstone Rovers (+1)

Featherstone are among the runners and riders for a top two finish in the Championship this season, with this weekend’s win an early sign of their sheer competitiveness.

Jon Sharp’s side signalled their intent, holding out on a 13th minute lead despite five consecutive penalties and the loss of Michael Knowles to the sin-bin, seeing off Batley Bulldogs 32-6.

3. Warrington Wolves (New entry)

Claiming a 27-18 victory under the watchful eye of Wayne Bennett, the Wolves are this week’s new entry on the back of their World Club Series victory.

An overall team performance helped see off Brisbane Broncos, with the excellence of Kevin Brown a particular talking point in the clash. Various combinations on show blossomed in the face of adversity, which could prove pivotal if the Wolves are to challenge Wigan at the top of the table.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

The current Championship leaders made it three wins from three, seeing off a spirited Rochdale Hornets side away from home. Many expect the Robins to surpass all opposition in the Championship this season, but the Robins have allowed their results to do the talking.

Kieren Moss, Andrew Heffernan both crossed over, while Thomas Minns grabbed a brace, as Shaun Lunt’s late score ensured their 100% record remained in tact going in to round four.

5. Catalans Dragons (-3)

The Dragons may not have played this week, but their opening round victory over Warrington Wolves ensures they remain in the top five of the power rankings.

Greg Bird’s performance received plaudits on his return to Perpignan, as the Dragons looked a solid unit despite a squad overhaul in the off-season.

6. Rochdale Hornets (-5)

Defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers saw Rochdale fall five places in the power rankings, after a bright start to their Championship campaign.

A victory over Bradford Bulls the week previous and a demolition of Dewsbury Rams saw Rochdale become an early surprise package, and this weekend’s defeat will by no means knock back their confidence.

7. London Broncos (+3)

London Broncos climb three places, after snatching a late victory on the road over Championship rivals Oldham through a late Rhys Williams try.

Andrew Henderson’s men will be hoping to edge for a top four finish at the end of the season, and with such fine margins in the competition, early victories could pay dividends.

8. St Helens (0)

Again, St Helens were not in action this week, but their early battle with Leeds Rhinos cannot be forgotten. Sceptics question whether Saints could survive the early rounds without Matty Smith, but Theo Fages stepped up and took the mantle with an exceptional performance.

Leeds looked the side they have been in previous seasons, forgetting the misery of 2016, as St Helens took the points on the Super League opener.

9. Hull FC (0)

Testing conditions at Wakefield on the opening day saw Hull FC put every ounce of effort into snatching victory, winning 8-12 in West Yorkshire.

Marc Sneyd’s penalty accuracy and a Jake Connor score late on prove decisive, as Hull look to build from a 2016 season that saw them push the top sides in Super League

10. Salford Red Devils (New entry)

Salford snook their way into the power rankings, after a 10-point victory over Huddersfield Giants. The Red Devils bounced back from an opening round defeat to Wigan Warriors, seeing out the game 20-30 winners.

Gareth O’Brien’s precious right foot was the reason Salford were beginning the season as a Super League side, and his kicking game saw him hit 7 from 7.