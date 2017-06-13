Power Rankings – w/c June 12th

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1 Castleford Tigers (0)

Sometimes, we feel like we’re being too complimentary about the Tigers.

But what else can you say?

The Tigers, quite simply, look capable of conquering the world at this minute.

2 Leeds Rhinos (+6)

Storming up the rankings are the Rhinos after an excellent victory over Wakefield.

Trinity were seven-games unbeaten ahead of this one, but Joel Moon and co put in a strong, controlled performance to ultimately earn victory.

It was a result that leaves them joint second in Super League.

3 London Broncos (+3)

Another utterly dominant display from the Broncos sees them rise three places, above Championship rivals Hull Kingston Rovers.

Andrew Henderson’s side are absolutely flying at this moment in time, having put 50 points on against Dewsbury.

They have now scored 128 points in three games, conceding just 30.

Don’t write off a promotion push.

4 Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

The Robins stay where they were after clawing to victory over Oldham.

Tim Sheens’ side had to come from behind again, not for the first time in recent weeks.

But they won and remain five points clear at the top.

5 Wakefield Trinity (-3)

Chris Chester’s side played their part in an entertaining contest with Leeds, but their seven-game winning streak came to a halt as they went down 18-16.

As a result, they take a slight tumble down the rankings but still remain in a healthy position.

6 Toulouse Olympique (+1)

Another win for the French club results in a one place climb.

Their latest victims were Rochdale, who simply could not match them in any department.

It was an important win for Sylvain Houles’ side with the other teams in the top five all winning.

7 Salford Red Devils (-4)

A second straight defeat results in a significant drop for Ian Watson’s men after several weeks in the top three.

An underwhelming display against Hull saw them suffer back-to-back defeats ahead of their Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Wakefield.

8 Featherstone Rovers (+1)

Featherstone overcame a gutsy Bradford outfit to retain a three-point gap over Halifax in the top four race.

Jon Sharp’s men weren’t at their best but still had enough to win comfortably.

9 Toronto Wolfpack (+1)

Toronto eased to yet another victory, this time beating South Wales Ironmen 66-0.

Simply put, they’re just too good.

10 Whitehaven (New entry)

Whitehaven make a welcome return to the top 10 after leapfrogging local rivals Barrow into second in League 1.

Their victory over Gloucestershire was impressive, with a 62-6 scoreline really asserting their intentions.