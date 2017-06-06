Power Rankings – w/c June 5th

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

Is there any stopping the Tigers?

Even when they fielded a side that had no right to beat St Helens, they still found a way over the line.

They continue to tick every single box.

2. Wakefield Trinity (+2)

The remarkable rise of Wakefield Trinity continues.

Their victory over Salford was their biggest yet and leaves them just four points off the top.

It’s been a truly incredible season.

3. Salford Red Devils (-1)

Salford played their part in an utterly enthralling contest against Wakefield, but ultimately they came out on the losing side.

Nevertheless, they only suffer a slight drop here and are still great value for second place in Super League.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers (-1)

The Robins fall slightly after their draw with Featherstone.

By no means a bad result, but Wakefield’s efforts see them drop.

Nevertheless, they remain comfortably top of the Championship.

5. London Broncos (+1)

London are on fire right now.

A second straight win over a top four rival in the shape of Halifax was impressive enough, but, just like they did with Featherstone a week earlier, they comfortably dispatched of them.

Very exciting times if you are a Broncos fan.

6. Toulouse Olympique (+1)

Toulouse climb one place after clawing their way past Batley.

This was a rare occurrence of Toulouse having to travel to England two weeks running, which added to an already tricky trip to Mount Pleasant.

But they came through it and are secure in the top four as a result.

7. Barrow Raiders (-2)

Barrow remain second in League 1 after their victory over Hunslet, so their two place drop may seem harsh.

But it was always going to be difficult to keep the fifth spot they had earned for their League 1 Cup Final win.

8. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Leeds got back on track with a win over Leigh that kept them in third place.

The Rhinos will be keen to go about their business quietly for a few weeks now, although a huge game with Wakefield awaits on Saturday.

9. Featherstone Rovers (+1)

Featherstone responded superbly to their heavy defeat at Summer Bash by earning a credible draw with the Championship league leaders.

A strong performance should have perhaps resulted in two points rather than one, but they are now three points clear of fifth-placed Halifax.

10. Toronto Wolfpack (-1)

Toronto suffer a small drop after a low-key win over Coventry.

But they are still the only unbeaten team in league action across the top three divisions, which isn’t bad going at all.