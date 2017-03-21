Power Rankings: W/c March 20th

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Wigan Warriors (0)

Wigan may have lost their 100% record at the weekend after a draw with Huddersfield, but Castleford’s defeat to Salford nudged them to the top of Super League.

As a result, they just about retain their place at the top of the Power Rankings, but they’ll have to get back to winning ways to stay there in the weeks to come!

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

After yet another victory – their seventh on the bounce, Tim Sheens’ side move another place up the rankings following progression in the Challenge Cup.

The Robins are rocking, and after being drawn against Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup, they’ll be keen to assert themselves against the side the took their Super League spot last season.

3. Castleford Tigers (-1)

Daryl Powell’s side slips down the pecking order following a surprise defeat to Salford.

The Tigers had been irresistible before that, so they remain comfortably in the top five, and if they respond this week against Catalans they could rise again.

4. Hull FC (0)

Hull’s solid start to the season continued on Friday with a comfortable victory over Widnes Vikings.

Lee Radford’s side has quietly gone about their business so far this year, but are now just one point off top spot in Super League.

5. Leigh Centurions (+1)

Another week, another victory for Neil Jukes’ side.

Perhaps their most impressive victory yet came in the shape of the Wolves, a victory that moved them up to sixth in Super League.

6. Salford Red Devils (New entry)

The highest new entrants this week are the Red Devils as they stopped the purr of the Tigers.

Salford were brilliant in their victory and are currently fifth in Super League, a solid start to the year.

7. Featherstone Rovers (-2)

Fev are unfortunate to drop down two places despite advancing in the Challenge Cup via a victory over Bradford.

But superb performances from other clubs mean they trickle down the ladder.

8. Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

Toronto picked up the most impressive in their short history when they defeated Championship high-flyers London at the weekend.

The Wolfpack are flying in League 1, and having now defeated higher-league opposition, they are starting to show they truly mean business.

9. Leeds Rhinos (New entry)

It must be said, Leeds have recovered incredibly well from their hammering at the hands of Castleford earlier this month.

Heavy victories over Catalans and Wakefield have seen them charge to fourth on the Super League ladder, one point off top spot.

10. Barrow Raiders (New entry)

The Cumbrian club enters the Power Rankings for the first time after a very good start to the year.

Paul Crarey’s side has won its first five games of the season, which has seen them keep up pace with Toronto and advance in both the Challenge Cup and League 1 Cup.