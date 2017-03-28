Power Rankings: w/c March 27th
1. Hull FC (+3)
Hull storm to the top of the Power Rankings following a fourth consecutive victory. That leaves them top of Super League.
They may have only just overcome a weakened Wigan side, but their victory and recent results earn them a rise up the ladder.
2. Hull Kingston Rovers (0)
Hot on their footsteps are their cross-city neighbours, who overcame a scare to defeat Halifax on Sunday.
Tim Sheens’ side has been solid in the Championship and have already created a gap between themselves and their peers.
3. Castleford Tigers (0)
Castleford remain in third after returning to winning ways over Catalans
It proved to be a comfortable victory, and as a result, they took top spot in Super League.
4. Wigan Warriors (-3)
The Warriors move off the top of the Power Rankings for the first time this season following their defeat to Hull.
A valiant effort it was, but they are now two games without a victory, which results in this drop.
5. Salford Red Devils (+1)
As far as weeks go, last week was pretty perfect for Salford.
Ian Watson signed a new deal, as did four of their players, then they thumped Widnes. They move up as a result.
6. Barrow Raiders (+4)
The League 1 outfit are the biggest climbers following an 82-0 annihilation of Hemel Stags.
As a result, they are top of League 1 and have drawn praise out of Toronto chief Paul Rowley. Is a promotion on the cards?
7. Leeds Rhinos (+2)
A third consecutive victory has turned Leeds into joint league leaders, just a few weeks after being a ‘crisis club’.
A convincing win over Huddersfield was the latest step in their rejuvenation.
8. Toronto Wolfpack (0)
The Canadian club retains eighth spot after a sound performance against Keighley. Despite trailing 15-8, they subsequently scored a point a minute in the second-half to end comfortable victors.
9. Leigh Centurions (-4)
Leigh drop down the pecking order after a second-half slump against Wakefield.
Although the final try was somewhat controversial, the defeat has knocked some of the momentum they had built after a string of impressive results.
10. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)
The French club return to the top ten after a fantastic win at Featherstone.
Sylvain Houles’ side have now defeated both Fev and Halifax on the road, and occupy second place in the league. Not bad going!Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum