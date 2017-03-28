Power Rankings: w/c March 27th

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Hull FC (+3)

Hull storm to the top of the Power Rankings following a fourth consecutive victory. That leaves them top of Super League.

They may have only just overcome a weakened Wigan side, but their victory and recent results earn them a rise up the ladder.

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

Hot on their footsteps are their cross-city neighbours, who overcame a scare to defeat Halifax on Sunday.

Tim Sheens’ side has been solid in the Championship and have already created a gap between themselves and their peers.

3. Castleford Tigers (0)

Castleford remain in third after returning to winning ways over Catalans

It proved to be a comfortable victory, and as a result, they took top spot in Super League.

4. Wigan Warriors (-3)

The Warriors move off the top of the Power Rankings for the first time this season following their defeat to Hull.

A valiant effort it was, but they are now two games without a victory, which results in this drop.

5. Salford Red Devils (+1)

As far as weeks go, last week was pretty perfect for Salford.

Ian Watson signed a new deal, as did four of their players, then they thumped Widnes. They move up as a result.

6. Barrow Raiders (+4)

The League 1 outfit are the biggest climbers following an 82-0 annihilation of Hemel Stags.

As a result, they are top of League 1 and have drawn praise out of Toronto chief Paul Rowley. Is a promotion on the cards?

7. Leeds Rhinos (+2)

A third consecutive victory has turned Leeds into joint league leaders, just a few weeks after being a ‘crisis club’.

A convincing win over Huddersfield was the latest step in their rejuvenation.

8. Toronto Wolfpack (0)

The Canadian club retains eighth spot after a sound performance against Keighley. Despite trailing 15-8, they subsequently scored a point a minute in the second-half to end comfortable victors.

9. Leigh Centurions (-4)

Leigh drop down the pecking order after a second-half slump against Wakefield.

Although the final try was somewhat controversial, the defeat has knocked some of the momentum they had built after a string of impressive results.

10. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)

The French club return to the top ten after a fantastic win at Featherstone.

Sylvain Houles’ side have now defeated both Fev and Halifax on the road, and occupy second place in the league. Not bad going!