Power Rankings: w/c March 6th

1. Wigan Warriors (0)

Shaun Wane’s men remain at the top of the ladder after extending their unbeaten run at the start of the season.

The Warriors are one of just two clubs with a 100% record in Super League, and with them still basking in the glory that comes with being the world champions, Wigan keep the top spot.

2. Castleford Tigers (+1)

Hot on their heels are Castleford, who climb one place after their stunning victory over Leeds.

The Tigers are the talk of the sport at the minute after their incredible start to the season. Not only are they winning, they are doing it with conviction, with style and with class.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

Tim Sheens’ side moves up once again after becoming outright leaders of the Championship.

The Robins hammered Sheffield 50-10, their second big victory in as many weeks, and they are starting to look like a team of achieving some big things this season.

4. London Broncos (+2)

Sticking with the Championship, the Broncos climb two places after another convincing display in their 42-12 victory over Bradford.

Andrew Henderson’s side has been very, very impressive so far this season. Anyone writing off their promotion credentials does so at their own peril.

5. Catalans Dragons (0)

The Dragons retain fifth place after a draw with Widnes.

Although dropping a point at home will not be ideal for Laurent Frayssinous, they remain unbeaten and look set to be a dangerous team once again this season.

6. Hull FC (New entry)

Lee Radford’s side returns to the top ten after a convincing victory over Huddersfield on Thursday.

The victory saw the Airlie Birds bounce back from their setback against Catalans the week before, and return to the top four.

7. Featherstone Rovers (-5)

The Rovers drop significantly after a shock home defeat to Rochdale.

Jon Sharp’s side lost their unbeaten start to the campaign at the hands of the Hornets, but they still remain second in the Championship.

8. Rochdale Hornets (New entry)

Speaking of the Hornets, the bubble hasn’t burst after all!

A superb victory for Alan Kilshaw’s side keeps them in and among the top four chasers. A fine accomplishment for the newly-promoted side.

9. Salford Red Devils (New entry)

Ian Watson’s men picked up a superb victory over Warrington on Saturday, and rightfully return to the top 10!

It’s been a mixed start to the year for the Red Devils, but their two victories over Huddersfield and the Wolves are impressive.

10. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)

They CAN win away from home!

Sylvain Houles’ side picked up a very good victory at Halifax, their first on the road since being promoted to the Championship.

Could this be the start of a top-four push?