Power Rankings – W/c May 17th

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

Just. Too. Good.

The Tigers were absolutely irresistible in their victory over St Helens, destroying the Saints in a completely outstanding display.

If Saints play like that every week, they will not be stopped. It’s as simple as that.

2. Salford Red Devils (+1)

Salford creep up a rung on the ladder after defeating Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Robins proved to be more than worthy opposition, but in the end, the Red Devils’ class prevailed as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

With a top eight spot almost a certainty and a place in the last eight secured, 2017 must surely go down as a successful season already, and they can achieve plenty more yet.

3. Hull FC (+3)

Catalans may have played a weakened side last week, but it did nothing to take the gloss of a brilliant Hull FC display.

Lee Radford’s side was excellent as they kickstarted their defence of the Challenge Cup in style.

Second in Super League and in the last eight of the Challenge Cup. So far, so good.

4. Leeds Rhinos (-1)

Despite pummelling Barrow Raiders, the accomplishments of others see Leeds drop a place.

But the Rhinos are still in a great spot and with a home tie against Featherstone their reward in the last eight, they have a great opportunity to make the last four and continue their push for titles on all three fronts.

5. Hull Kingston Rovers (-3)

The Robins slip despite a valiant display against Salford Red Devils.

Although they were defeated, they showcased their credentials once again at the top level, which was so important given their aspirations.

They lost this battle, but the war is far from over.

6. Featherstone Rovers (+2)

After becoming the only side outside of Super League to make the Challenge Cup quarter-final, Featherstone rightly move up the rankings.

An impressive display against Halifax not only saw them advance but proved to some that they are a team capable of mixing it up in the Qualifiers.

They look far better equipped to compete with Super League sides now than they did 12 months ago.

7. Barrow Raiders (-2)

The unbeaten run is over!

It was always going to be difficult for Barrow against Leeds, although they will have had hopes of a lower scoreline than the final 72-10 outcome.

Nevertheless, they defeated Keighley on Wednesday and are still rightful occupants of a top ten place.

8. Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

Toronto move up two places following another victory, this time over Newcastle.

They now head into a game with the Raiders that is one of the most anticipated so far this season.

It’s going to be a cracker.

9. Halifax (-2)

Halifax’s winning streak was brought to a halt following defeat to Featherstone.

It was a disappointing night for Fax, despite putting in a very strong defensive performance.

But they’re still in the race for the top four, and that is what is important to them this term.

10. Whitehaven (New entry)

Whitehaven enter the top ten for the first time this season after another win, this time over London Skolars.

After a shaky start to the year, Carl Forster’s side has come good and are now comfortably third in League 1, just two points behind Toronto and Barrow.

Not a bad place to be.