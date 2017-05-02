Power Rankings – w/c May 1st

49 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (+3)

After well and truly destroying Wigan Warriors last week, the Tigers storm back into first place as they regained their status as outright Super League leaders.

The Tigers reemphasised how good they are after a couple of underwhelming displays. This was a complete demolition of the world champions. It can’t get more emphatic than that.

Some reckoned Saturday was a true test of Cas’ credentials. If it was, they definitely ticked the box.

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (+1)

The Robins make one step up the ladder following yet another win.

They were made to work hard for it against Rochdale, and although it was an expected win, their consistency, coupled with their recent victory over Leigh, means they are worthy of second place.

The possibilities are endless for Tim Sheens’ side this season.

3. Salford Red Devils (+2)

The Red Devils are rising according to the popular song – and they are according to the Power Rankings too.

Victory over Widnes moved them into third place, and in doing so they showcased some young talent in their squad.

It was a satisfying victory that kept them in the mix for the top four, and they remain just two points off the top.

4. Leeds Rhinos (-3)

The Rhinos take a tumble after an unexpected defeat to Huddersfield.

The Giants hadn’t won for nine matches before this, but they were too good for an under-par Leeds side who dropped two places in Super League as a result.

Both Warrington and Huddersfield have now ended long winless streaks against Leeds, which must be a slight cause for concern.

5. Barrow Raiders (+1)

Can anyone stop the Raiders?

They produced another demolition job as they pummelled Oxford 64-14 to make it to the League 1 Cup final, which will be played later this month at the Summer Bash.

Paul Crarey’s side is the only unbeaten team left in the top three divisions. Leeds best be aware of that ahead of their Challenge Cup tie!

6. Hull FC (+4)

Hull are the biggest movers this week after a convincing win over Warrington Wolves.

It was a result that moved them up to second and reasserted their intentions this season.

Teams will have dips along the way this year, and Hull have already gone through that, but they’ve come out of it very well.

7. Wigan Warriors (-5)

The biggest losers this week are Wigan after their annihilation at the expense of Castleford.

Wigan aren’t the first and likely won’t be the last to feel the wrath of the Tigers, but it doesn’t soften the hurt they will be feeling.

It is a proud club and this will have severely damaged their pride.

8. Halifax (+1)

Halifax’s top four chase continued with a very important win over Batley.

A 40-22 triumph meant they climbed into fourth ahead of London on points difference, and recent evidence suggests they will be hard to stop in the race for the Qualifiers.

They have now won eight of their last nine games. That’s some form.

9. Toulouse (New entry)

Toulouse return to the top ten after battering Bradford.

The French outfit looks unstoppable on their own patch at the minute, and have yet to lose there in the league.

Even against an out-of-form Bulls outfit, this was an ominous display for their competitors. It’s hard to see them not making the top four at the minute.

10. Featherstone (New entry)

Speaking of top four sides, Featherstone make a welcome return after several weeks on the cusp of the top ten.

Featherstone won a strange game against Sheffield on Sunday, eventually prevailing 25-14.

But their form is good and with a huge month coming up with games against London and a Challenge Cup showdown with Halifax, they have the ideal preparation.