Power Rankings – w/c May 22nd

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

It’s hard to point out a weakness in Castleford at the minute.

Another victory, this time over Leeds, retained their place at the top of Super League, and there doesn’t look like anyone will stop them.

The Tigers are flying and just simply look too good for their opponents more often than not.

2. Salford Red Devils (0)

Salford will have something to say about Castleford’s title hopes, and it would be hard to disagree with them the way they are going.

The Red Devils defeated Leigh on Sunday, moving them up to second in Super League.

It’s a season that has so far been unthinkable, but they just keep delivering.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (+2)

Consistency is key in the Power Rankings, and that’s why the Robins move up two places this week.

Tim Sheens’ side keeps winning, and as a result, it’s hard not to reward them.

Swinton were the latest team to try, and fail, to defeat them, and they remain four points ahead of the rest.

4. Featherstone Rovers (+2)

Hull KR’s nearest challengers are the Rovers, who continue to win themselves.

Dewsbury were the opponents this time, but Fev were just too good.

They now face a massive game with London in the race for the top four at Summer Bash.

5. Leeds Rhinos (-1)

Leeds slip after defeat to Castleford.

But their fall down the ladder is minimal, as they put in a solid performance against the league leaders.

This was a significant improvement on their last outing with Cas, and showed signs of progression heading into the second-half of the season.

6. Toronto Wolfpack (+2)

They made their biggest statement of intent yet as they devoured Barrow.

The Wolfpack destroyed the Raiders, handing them their first league defeat of the season.

Paul Rowley has put together a team that looks like they’d compete at the top end of the Championship, never mind League 1.

7. Hull FC (-4)

Hull are the biggest losers this time out after their humbling defeat against St Helens.

Lee Radford’s men were blown away and put in an uncharacteristically shoddy performance.

It’s the third time Hull have collapsed in their four defeats now. Concerning, to say the least.

8. Wakefield Trinity (New entry)

Wakefield are back in the top ten after a comfortable win over Widnes.

It was a victory that moved them within two points of the top four and all but certainly secured a top eight spot.

Avoiding the Qualifiers would be an achievement, but they look capable of doing much more yet.

9. Halifax (0)

Fax continue to go about their business quietly, notching a 28-2 win over Rochdale.

That triumph left them level on points with London and Toulouse in the top four, the latter of whom they face at Summer Bash.

Victory would a massive in the context of their season.

10. Barrow Radiers (-3)

Barrow dip three places after a hammering at the hands of Toronto.

Many thought Paul Crarey’s side would be able to compete with the Wolfpack, and even though they did have key players missing, this was still a surprise.