Power Rankings: w/c May 29th

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

The Tigers keep on rolling

Although they survived a huge scare against Widnes, Cas were back to their irresistible best as they put Leigh to the sword in a 38-0 victory.

Daryl Powell’s side was just one of three teams to do the double over the bank holiday, and it has allowed them to open up a cushion from most of the chasing pack.

As it stands, it’s hard to see anyone dethroning them at the top of the league.

2. Salford Red Devils (0)

The one team Castleford don’t look like shrugging off anytime soon is Salford, who look equally impressive at the minute.

Two wins, this time over Catalans and Warrington have completely solidified their place in the top four.

But forget that, Salford can start aspiring for much more than that. Silverware contenders? You best believe it.

3. Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

The Robins just about hold onto third place having edged past a very determined Bradford Bulls side.

Tim Sheens’ side looked like they may go down to a shock defeat at the hands of Bradford, but their experience and professionalism saw them through in the end.

It was the type of game that will benefit them moving forward.

4. Wakefield Trinity (+4)

Pinch yourselves – Wakefield are in the top four!

Two wins over the bank holiday weekend have seen them move above last year’s Challenge Cup winners and the reigning World Champions.

Their incredible season shows no signs of slowing down, and if they can keep up their momentum as opposed to last year’s stuttering finish, they could find themselves in the play-offs.

5. Barrow Raiders (+5)

The Raiders returned to winning ways in style – by picking up the first major silverware of the season.

Barrow defeated North Wales Crusaders in an outstanding League 1 Cup final, eventually prevailing 38-32.

After heavy defeats to Leeds and Toulouse, this was just what was needed.

6. London Broncos (New entry)

The most impressive performance of the Summer Bash was provided by London, who were exquisite in their victory over Featherstone Rovers.

Efficient, professional, classy. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe the performance they delivered in the 42-16 win.

They’re third in the Championship now, and on this evidence, they’re very good value for it.

7. Toulouse Olympique (New entry)

Perhaps the next best display after London was provided by Toulouse, who defeated Halifax in another important top four battle.

A 32-22 victory was enough to move them up to second in the Championship, and this performance suggested they could remain there too.

Could they add more French flair to Super League next year? You wouldn’t rule it out.

8. Leeds Rhinos (-3)

Leeds, despite thrashing Warrington, take a tumble after a shock defeat to Widnes.

The Rhinos, like many other teams, failed to back up performances in quick succession and as a result, they slide down the rankings.

But they remain third in the league and just two points off the top.

9. Toronto Wolfpack (-3)

There isn’t much to say about Toronto – they didn’t do anything.

An inactive week means they slide down the rankings, but rest assured they’ll be climbing the ladder as soon as the flow of tries resumes.

10. Featherstone Rovers (-6)

Featherstone are the biggest losers this week after an underwhelming display against London.

Fev don’t seem to like Blackpool – they’ve been hammered at Bloomfield Road the last two times they’ve been there.

They’re still in the top four though, although with Hull KR up next things could get worse before they get better.