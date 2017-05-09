Power Rankings: w/c May 8th

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

1. Castleford Tigers (0)

Castleford retain top spot following their victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Without a trio of England stars, the Tigers huffed and puffed and eventually got their reward with a late Jesse Sene-Lefao try.

Daryl Powell claimed it was perhaps the best win of the season. Given the circumstances, it’s easy to agree.

2. Hull Kingston Rovers (0)

With all of the Robins’ rivals in the rankings picking up strong results, they were at threat of taking a slide.

But they consolidate second spot as they destroyed Batley Bulldogs, scoring 12 tries in a superb display.

We daren’t move them down after that!

3. Salford Red Devils (0)

Salford retain their spot in the top three with a win over Wigan.

A win over the world champions would almost certainly move you up the rankings every week, but other results meant that wasn’t possible.

Still, they’re third in Super League and are two points off the top. A remarkable season so far.

4. Leeds Rhinos (0)

Another team staying put is Leeds, despite a great win at Catalans.

A late Danny McGuire try secured the points for the Rhinos, who are still just two points off top spot.

A title challenge is still on track.

5. Barrow Raiders (0)

Barrow’s bandwagon keeps rumbling on.

A comfortable win over South Wales not only kept their unbeaten year intact but in doing so they showcased their squad depth after making a number of changes.

Coming up is a huge week, starting against Keighley on Wednesday and a trip to Leeds on Sunday in the Challenge Cup.

6. Hull FC (0)

Hull were threatened with a trip down the ladder when they trailed 22-0 to Widnes.

But a miraculous comeback saw them defeat the Vikings 33-22 and keep the pressure on league leaders Castleford.

It may not have been the most convincing display, but full marks on the comeback.

7. Halifax (+1)

There is just no stopping Halifax going into their Challenge Cup clash with Featherstone.

Victory over Dewsbury was a ninth win in ten matches and a result that keeps them just two points of Fev in second place.

The Challenge Cup tie between the two teams promises to be a fine encounter.

8. Featherstone Rovers (+2)

Hot on Fax’s heels are their opponents on Thursday.

The Rovers move up the rankings following a strong 38-8 win at Rochdale.

That victory moved them outright second following a defeat for Toulouse, strengthening their top four hopes.

9. London Broncos (New entry)

After a month or so out of the top ten, London storm back in emphatic fashion.

They put on their best display of the year as they hammered Oldham, scoring 74 points and 14 tries!

It was an outstanding display that emphatically reasserted their promotion credentials.

10. Toronto (New entry)

They made history, they won comfortable and did so in front of 6,000 people.

How could they not return to the top ten?

A fine week for the Wolfpack.