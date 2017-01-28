Burgess double as pre-season margins tighten

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tight margins were the order of the day on Saturday in four of the five pre-season matches that were played across the country and in France.

Three games – at Huddersfield, Rochdale and London – ended with winning margins of just two points, while Wigan travelled to Perpignan and edged out the Catalans Dragons 22-26 with Joe Burgess, having returned to the fold during the close season, scoring two tries.

The only exception to the rule was at Kingston Park, where Newcastle Thunder played impressively to secure a comfortable 46-16 victory against Whitehaven.

Pre-season results – Saturday 28 January

Huddersfield Giants 16 Workington Town 14

Rochdale Hornets 22 Warrington Wolves 24

London Skolars 16 London Broncos 18

Newcastle Thunder 46 Whitehaven 16

Catalans Dragons 22 Wigan Warriors 26

Full reports from each game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express