Pre-season round-up: Bradford and Toronto fall to defeats in first games

There was no fairytale result for Bradford in their first match since the reformation but put in a spirited performance against Huddersfield before going down 28-10. Sebastine Ikahihifo scored two tries for the Giants, while Joe Keyes etched his name into Bradford folklore by scoring their first try.

Toronto Wolfpack put down a marker in their first even game, losing narrowly to Challenge Cup winners Hull FC 26-20. Nick Rawsthorne’s try near the end proved to be the difference between the two sides.

A potentially serious injury to Matty Smith overshadowed St Helens’ 16-0 victory over Widnes. Smith limped off as Theo Fages inspired the Saints to victory over their Super League counterparts.

Leigh Centurions hammered a young Wigan Warriors side 50-10. The Centurions scored seven second-half tries, with Cory Paterson notching a hat-trick.

Featherstone Rovers earned a shock 28-20 victory over Wakefield Trinity, while Salford Red Devils earned a hard-fought win over Halifax, winning 13-6. Craig Kopczak and Kris Brining scored for Ian Watson’s side, with Rob Lui landing a late field goal.

Elsewhere, Barrow Raiders defeated Cumbrian rivals Whitehaven, League 1 Doncaster defeated Sheffield Eagles and Rochdale Hornets defeated fierce rivals Oldham 24-12.

Batley Bulldogs also defeated Keighley Cougars 38-12.

