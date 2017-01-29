Pre-season round-up: Castleford cruise past Saints as Salford overturn Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers picked up a rare win at the Totally Wicked Stadium, defeating St Helens 22-6. Rangi Chase, Zak Hardaker, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Grant Millington were the try scorers for Cas.

Salford Red Devils picked up an impressive 18-6 victory over Hull FC. Kris Welham’s late try halted Hull FC’s comeback after Steve Michael’s second-half try.

Wakefield ran out comfortable winners against Sheffield, defeating the Eagles 50-6. Tom Johnstone’s impressive pre-season continued with a hat-trick of tries.

Leigh Centurions picked up another pre-season victory, defeating Dewsbury Rams 36-4. Atelea Vea scored his first two tries in Centurions colours during the victory.

Bradford Bulls were handed a reality check after a late drop goal condemned them to a 25-24 defeat to League 1 neighbours Keighley Cougars.

A young Leeds Rhinos side fell to a 34-35 defeat to Doncaster.

Meanwhile, London Broncos, North Wales Crusaders and Barrow Raiders all picked up victories, while Hunslet Club Parkside picked up a huge victory over semi-pro neighbours Hunslet.

To read more on all of these matches, get a copy of the new League Express, in stores Monday or available online at totalrl.com/le from Sunday evening.