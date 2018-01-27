Pre-season round-up: Fev overcome Leeds as Saints edge out Leigh

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers ended their pre-season campaign undefeated as they defeat Betfred Super League champions Leeds Rhinos 18-16.

The Rhinos, who fielded a mixed side consisting of a handful of first-team stars, pushed the Championship side throughout and overturned a 14-0 deficit to lead going into the final two minutes.

Ben Barba scored twice as St Helens defeated Leigh Centurions 24-20.

The fullback bagged his brace in the first half and set up another in what was Saints’ final warm-up match before playing Castleford next week.

Leigh had gone 20-12 ahead just after half-time, largely down to the impressive Craig Hall, but Saints hit back and Zeb Taia’s late winner secured the win.

But former Leeds winger Luke Briscoe scored in the 79th minute to secure the victory.

Toronto Wolfpack’s first pre-season game saw them cruise to a 34-0 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Richard Whiting, Joe Westerman, Liam Kay (2), Quentin Laulu-Togagae and Blake Wallace scored the tries.

