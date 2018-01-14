Pre-season round-up: KR topple FC as Batley overcome young Wakefield side

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers won the Clive Sullivan Trophy thanks to a 36-24 victory over rivals Hull FC.

But it potentially came at a cost to the Robins as Danny Addy went off with a serious looking knee injury.

Late tries from Will Oakes, Matty Marsh and Kieren Moss saw Tim Sheens’ side come from behind to retain the trophy.

Championship side Batley Bulldogs beat off Super League opposition as they overcame a young Wakefield Trinity side 24-12.

Max Jowitt scored for Trinity, but five Batley tries, including one for Dane Manning, ensure Matt Diskin’s side came out victorious.

Salford Red Devils started their pre-season campaign with a 50-12 win over Swinton Lions.

Debutant Derrell Olpherts scored twice while Gavin Bennion also scored on his first appearance for the club. Swinton’s new signing from Australia, Hayden Hansen, scored for the visitors.

Huddersfield Giants celebrated Leroy Cudjoe’s testimonial with a 32-22 win over Dewsbury.

Oli Roberts continued his good form from the World Cup with a try and a man of the match performance.

A strong Featherstone Rovers side was forced to come from behind to overturn a youthful Halifax outfit featuring several of the club’s reserve grade players.

New signing Tom Holmes scored the winner in a 20-16 victory.

Bradford Bulls knocked off Championship competition for a second game running, defeating a Sheffield side unable to name a full 17-man squad.

Two tries in as many second-half minutes from Steve Crossley and Dalton Grant secured a 12-6 win for John Kear’s side.

Finally, Championship new-boys Barrow defeated Keighley 46-20.

Luke Cresswell and Dan Toal scored two tries apiece for the Raiders.

