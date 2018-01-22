Pre-season round-up: Castleford edge out Leeds as Higham bids farewell

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers picked up their first win of pre-season as they defeated Leeds Rhinos 16-4.

In horrible, muddy conditions, tries from Greg Eden, James Green and Oliver Holmes were enough to secure the victory. Matt Parcell scored Leeds’ only try.

Micky Higham’s illustrious career came to an end as Leigh were defeated 22-14 by a strong Wigan side.

Sam Tomkins scored and kicked two goals in the victory, with debutant Gabe Hamlin also scoring. Paterika Vaivai, Peter Mata’utia and Jack Owens, all new signings at LSV, scored for the hosts.

New Hull FC signing Bureta Faraimo put in a man of the match display as the Black and Whites defeated Catalans 24-10.

The USA international scored the opening try as Lee Radford’s side win in difficult conditions.

Bradford‘s unbeaten pre-season came to an end as they lost 24-0 to Dewsbury in Paul Sykes’ testimonial.

The Bulls named a young side, but were no match for the Rams, who ran in five tries.

London Broncos survived a shock as they held of Doncaster to win 22-16.

Danny Ward’s side went behind twice, but three second-half tries were enough to secure victory.

Swinton came back from Cumbria with an 18-10 win over Whitehaven.

Matt Sarsfield, Andy Bracek and Rhodri Lloyd scored for the Lions.

Elsewhere, Batley eased to a 28-0 win at Keighley, a strong Featherstone side scraped past York 22-12 and Barrow beat Oldham 16-6.