Pre-Season Training Camp Boost for Spanish U21s

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This weekend the Spanish Rugby League Association (AERL) will be running a second preparatory training camp for a group of U21 players in Carlet (Valencia). Those selected, who will be journeying from across Valencia, Andalucia and Madrid, will meet up on Saturday evening in the town’s municipal sports centre.

The players will be welcomed by the coaching staff, headed by national U21 coach Andrew Pilkington. To make the most of the limited time available to bringing the group together, the players will sleep in a hostel on-site for the duration of the camp. During the camp, they will be taking part in a series of on-field training sessions, and of physical testing, as well as attending classroom seminars to implement and review tactical systems, and to introduce the need for mental as well as physical preparation.

The training, which will be open to the public, will take place at the “Riu Magre” football ground.

“Our idea with this was four-fold,” noted Pilkington, “to get a good look at the potential we have, to implement the national team systems and familiarize players with them, to give the guys a chance to develop as a group, and finally, we hope, to create some exposure for them and for the sport.

“This U21s camp is the second of two we have held, in preparation for a potential fixture against their Italian U21 counterparts. The help and support we have had in Carlet is top class and we very much hope to continue and develop this connection.

“We owe sincere thanks – for their collaboration – to the local council and sports councillor, Ramón Boronat, and the local football club (EMF Carlet) via both their president, Filiberto Chermes and their sports director, Miguel Guzman.”