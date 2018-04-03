Price delighted with improving Wolves

Steve Price believes Warrington have turned a corner after registering a fourth straight win.

The quickly improving Wolves battled through awful conditions to overcome Castleford, strengthening their grip on a top four spot.

Price, who oversaw an underwhelming start to his time at the club, stated that his side were now on the right track.

“We’ve definitely turned a corner now,” he said.

“I always said it was going to take a bit of time with all the new systems in place. We’re starting to build a lot of trust and belief now in the group and organization and it’s important that we keep that going.

“Overall I thought it was a a good spectacle. We knew we had to play well against a quality footy side and we certainly did that today.

“It was a tough battle and we’re pleased to come away with the two points.

“We went big down the middle today. With these types of conditions you have to fight fire with fire and they tried to do that too. We just had to stay in the fight and the game swung back our way during the back end when we were fortunate to get Daryl [Clark]’s try.

Price saved special praise for Clark, who returned to haunt his former club.

“I thought Clarky was outstanding for us. He’s been really consistent at the start of this season and I thought he was super today. It’s a credit to him and how hard he’s been working.”