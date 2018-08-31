Price delighted with Warrington response

Steve Price was overjoyed with his side’s performance as they put their Wembley anguish behind them with an 80-10 hammering of Hull FC.

Any fears of a Challenge Cup hangover were quickly put to bed as the Wolves thrashed the Black and Whites in a 14-try rout.

It was a performance that thrilled Price, who said: “It was a great response from the playing group.

“We had some brutal discussions throughout the week with the review from last week’s disappointment and it’s a credit to the playing group as to how they rebounded tonight. I thought that the first 40 minutes was an outstanding display of rugby and I am really proud of the boys.

“I thought the execution and the display from the group was first class tonight. I’m a happy man. I thought across the board they all contributed – Bryson with five tries – but I was pleased with all 17.

“We had a few blokes carrying injuries into the game but they all put their hands up when we came back into training wanting to play. We had four or five in doubt but it’s a credit to the playing group that they care about the club and their team mates to play which was typified in the performance today.

“It’s been gut-wrenching. We were all hurting from last week’s performance as it wasn’t a Warrington Wolves’ performance but we can’t take it back now. What we could control was tonight and our performance and our attitude which was first class. It shows we have a football team here.”