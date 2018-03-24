Price pleased with halfback partnership progression after Wakefield win

Warrington head coach Steve Price believes his side will only get better as Kevin Brown and Tyrone Roberts spend more time on the field.

The duo played key roles in the club’s victory over Wakefield, with the Wolves recording their highest points tally in a game this season.

Price believes there is more to come, after admitted he was encouraged with his side’s performance against high-flying Trinity.

“Overall it’s a tick in the right direction,” he said.

“It was the first time we’ve scored that amount of points so we can draw a lot of positives and confidence out of that.

“We pride ourselves on defence and we leaked a few too many points tonight but they are a quality footy team. As I’ve said before, the more times our halves play the better we are going to be and you saw that throughout the game with Tyrone and Kev uniting together. It has slowly been building and that was one of their better displays together.

“We looked dangerous at times and to score 34 was pleasing but we haven’t had that complete performance yet which we are building towards. We’ve got a couple of players back over the Easter period which is healthy for our footy club. We fully understand that we still need to keep getting better and improving.”