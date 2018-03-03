You are here

Price praises effort, but frustrated with Warrington’s efficiency

Matthew Shaw

Warrington Wolves boss Steve Price believes his side are on the right track, but still have work to do following their defeat to Hull FC.

Warrington lost 21-12 to Hull FC, a third defeat in five Super League game.

But Price remains positive about his side’s progress despite defeat.

“The boys are showing up and working hard for each other, but the 6-1 penalty count in the first half was not good enough,” he said.

“With the possession Hull had in that first half, to go 10-0 down at half-time was disappointing.

“In that block after half-time, they completed at 100 percent and we were at 40.

“When you have low completion rate and a high penalty count against you, it just doesn’t add up.”