Price says timing suited Leeds as Hill leaves to be with wife during Warrington defeat

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price said the timing of captain Chris Hill’s departure from the game for unconventional reasons suited Thursday’s opponents Leeds perfectly.

Hill withdrew himself midway through the second half of Thursday’s 16-12 loss to the Rhinos to be with his wife, who had been rushed to hospital after going into labour with their fourth child.

And Price, who suffered defeat in his first game in charge, said the timing of Hill’s departure was more ideal for Leeds than it was for Warrington: admitting it’s a situation he’s never experienced before.

He said: “We were aware of it pre-game – she’d had a few contractions prior to the game.

“Chris made that decision and we fully supported him. It was important that Chris did the right thing and be by the side of his wife.

“I’ve never been in that situation before but it is what it is. It’s one of those things, the timing was perhaps in Leeds’ favour.”

Price also admitted he saw some positives in his own side’s performance, but insisted it will take time before Warrington fully click under his stewardship.

He said: “It was a good starting point. I thought at 16-6 down we showed a lot of resolve with our goal-line defence. They scored two tries off kicks and another one was off their back-five. Their outside backs were the difference.

“Credit to Leeds, I thought they played really well. We gave ourselves enough chances but as I’ve said all along it’s going to take a little bit of time.”