Price: We can get our season up and running now

Steve Price expressed his pride after overseeing his first victory as Warrington coach.

The Wolves defeated Widnes 18-10 to kickstart their campaign following two defeats.

Ryan Atkins score two tries in the victory, and Price was thrilled to get up and running.

“It was a good gutsy win,” said Price.

“Widnes scored two tries off kicks but the amount of field position they had on our try line, I thought our goal-line ‘D’ was fantastic how we stayed in the fight.

“There was a lot of effort. We spoke all week about our attitude.

“Widnes have been going really well. They were a bit unlucky against Cas last week so it was a good result for us, we hung tough. We can start our season.

“It’s really important to get your first win. We’re disappointed with our start to the season but it was a great response by the boys and we can kick on from here now.”