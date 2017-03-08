Prizes on offer for BARLA members

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE British Amateur Rugby League Association has agreed a sponsorship deal with CMS Medical Supplies through which those clubs that have entered BARLA’s Membership Scheme will received a 10 per cent discount on equipment purchased from the Featherstone-based company.

CMS will, in addition, conduct a free draw on the first day of each month, with the winner receiving a medical bag and supplies.

The first draw took place on Wednesday 1 March (winners yet to be announced) and BARLA Chair Sue Taylor said: “This is a great boost to those clubs and leagues playing during the winter season, and those awaiting the beginning of the summer season.

“We look forward to a good working relationship with CMS, and to the benefits that our membership clubs will be able to gain from the deal.”

CMS Medical Supplies Ltd specialise in such as first aid kits, wound care, wipes and plasters; full details can be found by visiting BARLA’s website at www.barla.org.uk (tapping onto the CMS logo) or by visiting www.cmsmedical.co.uk.