Promising Serbian aiming to raise funds to fulfil rugby league dream in England

Ever had a dream to become a professional rugby league player but found a hefty obstacle in your way? That’s exactly the situation Vladimir Milutinovic finds himself in – and he needs your help.

Milutinovic is a 17-year-old rugby league player who has already played for the Serbian national side, such is his talent in the game.

He plays club rugby for Partizan Belgrade but has a lifelong dream of moving to England to play more and more rugby league – and he’s looking to raise money via a GoFundMe page to try and make his dreams become a reality.

“In Serbia I can only achieve a limited level due to the fact that rugby league is a developing sport here – coaching and playing standards aren’t as high as in countries such as England and Australia,” he says on the page.

“By going to England if gives me a chance to progress and develop by playing rugby league regularly. I have been attempting to come to England for three years now and have never been offered an opportunity. Now I have been given a chance with the need your help to make my dreams come true.”

Vladimir is hoping to join the Global Rugby League Academy programme, which is aimed at providing a rugby league and education pathway for emerging rugby league playing nations.

“On this programme,” he says, “I will spend 12 months in England, playing for a local club and for a college (where I will study a sports qualification). Global Rugby League Academy will also help me to get trials and training opportunities with professional clubs. They will also put me on coaching and refereeing qualifications.”

Vladimir will be funding some of the £6,000 total costs himself but, with an average wage in Serbia of just €200, he is looking for the public’s help to realise his dream.

To support Vladimir, click here and donate.