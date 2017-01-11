Proposed Bradford game against Batley cancelled

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The proposed game between a ‘Bradford Select’ side and Batley on Sunday afternoon has been cancelled, TotalRL has learned.

The former Bradford players who had attempted to put a side together to take on the Bulldogs as planned on Sunday afternoon were unable to raise a team, despite insurance issues being resolved in time to play the fixture.

It only increases fears that the new-look Bulls – who should be reformed within the next week – may be unable to raise a side to take on Hull Kingston Rovers in the Championship opener at the start of next month.

The Bulls were due to head to Batley for their opening pre-season fixture as planned in the hope of putting a team together to begin to plan for the new season, but those plans have now been abandoned, it has emerged.

More to follow..