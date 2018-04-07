Pryce enjoying life as a coach as he prepares to face first love on Sunday

Workington coach Leon Pryce admits it will be a special occasion for him on Sunday as he welcomes his hometown club to Cumbria for a mouthwatering League 1 clash.

Town is the latest team to try and beat the only unbeaten side remaining in the country, when they meet table-topping Bradford this weekend. Pryce admits it will be a proud day for him and his family.

“It’s going to be a special occasion,” he told TotalRL. “I’m looking forward to it, although I find myself in a strange position. When I first started playing, I didn’t imagine that I’d be coaching against Bradford by the age of 36! But it’ll be a proud day for me and my family.”

Pryce is in his first season as a head coach, having seen his playing career end prematurely during his first season back at the Bulls last year, but he is now relishing the experience of being at a club with a long-term plan for success.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back around the game,” he said. “Cumbrians are passionate about rugby league. They absolutely love the game, and it’s great to be involved with Workington.

“We’re a brand new team, but we know as a club (from the board all the way down) what direction we are heading in, so don’t just judge us on this season. It’s a two-to-five year process, and while it’s important to pick up some wins, the pressure is only there from ourselves.”

And after defeat to Whitehaven in thie Good Friday derby, Pryce is eager to see his side bounce back against the in-form Bulls.

He said: “There’s no better motivation for us as a team to bounce back from the derby. They’re the last unbeaten team in the comp and I think they’ve sold plenty of tickets for the game, so credit to them.”