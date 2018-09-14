Purtill concern over future

Leigh Centurions coach Kieran Purtill says that neither he nor his players have been given any further assurances over what happens beyond the end of the season.

Purtill, most of his backroom staff and all but a handful of the squad are out of contract at the end of the campaign, and with owner Derek Beaumont withdrawing his funding, they all face an uncertain future.

Purtill said: “Realistically we’re all done in four weeks’ time and there’s nothing else in place

“A lot of people are looking around at what’s available because those four weeks will come around pretty quickly.”

Purtill has, however, refused to use the situation as an excuse for the Centurions’ recent defeat at 14-man Featherstone, which he labelled “disgraceful”.

He said: “Take nothing away from Fev because they were fantastic, but we were way off in everything that we did and it wasn’t acceptable.

“We know there’s a lot going on at the club, but we’re professional sportsmen and we can’t let that affect us. “I’m not sure if seeing 14 men on the team sheet affected us, but we didn’t play to the standards that this group has set.”