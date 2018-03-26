Purtill delight for resurgent Centurions

Leigh’s interim head coach Kieron Purtill was lavish in his praise for Leigh after picking up a resounding 36-0 victory over Dewsbury.

The Centurions picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season as their defence showed up strong once again as they kept the Rams scoreless.

That, combined, with a strong offensive display, left Purtill delighted with his side.

“I’m very happy,” he said.

“That’s two games in a row where we’ve not conceded a try. We’ve worked really hard as a group. Peter Mata’utia was outstanding at fullback and we are finding our groove a little now. That attack has always been in us but we were leaking too many points.”

