Purtill: Junior team would have beat us

Keiron Purtill has blasted his Leigh after they lost to 14-man Featherstone.

The Centurions were on the wrong end of a 22-4 scoreline in a humiliating defeat.

Fev only had one sub for the entire game, but tries from Josh Hardcastle, John Davies, Anthony Thackeray and Matty Wildie saw them succumb to defeat.

Afterwards, Purtill held no punches.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Featherstone, I thought they were outstanding,” he told the Leigh Journal.

“They turned up with 14 fully committed players. But I don’t think our guys were committed to the cause.

“Maybe we looked on the sheet and thought it would be an easy day. But as individuals, we have a responsibility to get ourselves ready for the game and I don’t think we did that.

“We were disgraceful and I don’t think we would have beaten Leigh Miners Under 12’s with that performance.”