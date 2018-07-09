Purtill praises Leigh’s togetherness following early red card

Kieron Purtill paid testament to his Leigh Centurions side after they battled to a massive win over Batley despite playing the majority of the game with 12 men.

Jamie Acton was dismissed following a late tackle on Tom Hemingway, leaving the Centurions a man down for 73 minutes.

But despite falling 10-0 behind early on in the game, five second-half tries kept their top four hopes alive.

“It was a roller coaster of a game,” Purtill said.

“We got over a bit of adversity, losing Rhys in the warm-up and then Jamie Acton early on so we were down to 12 men up the hill.

We had a message from Tom late last night, initial signs from x-ray showed no major breaks, he was still waiting for possible further scans and we can't be sure of anything until these are complete. Most importantly for now, Tom was conscious and said he felt ok. pic.twitter.com/RT20oramNq — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) July 9, 2018

“The pleasing thing about the first half was the way the boys dug in and hung on in there and we gave ourselves a chance second half.

“We came together as a group, led from the front by our captain Harrison Hansen and his determination to run hard saw him lead his team forward and we came away with the two points.

“With 12 men, backing up on a tough trip to Toronto we dug deep for one another and kept our hopes of the top four alive.”