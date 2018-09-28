Purtill still loves Leigh

Leigh Centurions coach Kieron Purtill says the off-field turmoil at the club has not diminished his passion for the job – even if it becomes a part-time role next season.

Purtill has steadied the ship amid ongoing uncertainty about who will run the Centurions next season and on what basis.

Along with his players, he has no guarantees about what happens beyond the end of the current campaign, but that has not put him off taking charge of his hometown club on a long-term basis.

Purtill said: “The club has been pretty up front and said they can’t continue to finance what’s in place and are trying to do the right things so that it survives on a part-time basis.

“Everyone is working hard behind the scenes and there’s a lot going on there.

“I’ve nothing else lined up at the moment, and whether it’s full-time or part-time, it would be something I’d consider.

“If I have to go back working and mix it with rugby then so be it, but hopefully I can stay involved on a full-time basis and do what I love.

“There’s been some difficult times, I can’t lie about that, but at the same time it’s been a great learning curve for me as a coach and a great experience that not many others will have been through.

“The club is close to my heart and I’ve loved every minute, even when we’ve been going through the tough times.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being a head coach and have been grateful for the opportunity to coach the club.”

Leigh’s injury situation is not easing however, with Greg Richards (ankle) joining Liam Hood (thumb) in being ruled out for the season, while Adam Walne is struggling with a knee problem.