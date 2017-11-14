QUARTER FINAL SQUADS NAMED

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Captain Frank Pritchard and halfback Ben Roberts, who missed Saturday’s 14-14 draw with Scotland, will return to the Samoa side for Friday’s quarter-final against Australia in Darwin, while lock Leeson Ah Mau has been recalled to the starting line-up.

Papua New Guinea coach Michael Marum has also named star five-eighth Ase Boas for Sunday’s quarter-final showdown with England in Melbourne after resting the Queensland Cup player of the year from last weekend’s 64-0 defeat of USA. Lachlan Lam makes way for Boas, despite scoring two tries in his Test debut for the Kumuls.

Tonga strike centre Michael Jennings has been chosen for Saturday’s match against Lebanon in Christchurch after missing the 28-22 win over New Zealand with a hamstring injury.

Cedars coach Brad Fittler has only named 20 players due to injury, including Chris Saab, who is on an extended bench, after being forced from the field with concussion in last Saturday night’s 34-0 loss to Australia.

Fiji coach Michael Potter has named an unchanged side for the quarter-final against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday night.

The teams are:

Australia v Samoa

Darwin Stadium, Friday 7.05pm (local)

Australia: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Dane Gagai, 3 William Chambers, 4 Joshua Dugan, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Cameron Smith (C), 10 David Klemmer, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Matthew Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire, 14 Wade Graham, 15 Jordan McLean, 16 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 17 Tyson Frizell, 18 Felise Kaufusi, 19 Cameron Munster, 20 James Maloney, 21 Ben Hunt

Samoa: 1 Young Tonumaipea, 2 Matthew Wright, 3 Ricky Leutele, 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Timoteo Lafai, 6 Jarome Luai, 7 Ben Roberts, 8 Junior Paulo, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Herman Ese’ese, 11 Joshua Papalii, 12 Frank Pritchard, 13 Leeson Ah Mau, 14 Fa’amanu Brown, 15 Bunty Afoa, 16 Suaia Matagi, 17 Joseph Paulo (C), 18 Zane Musgrove, 19 Frank Winterstein, 20 Pita Godinet, 21 Ken Maumalo

Referee: Phil Bentham, Touch Judges: Chris Sutton, Belinda Sleeman, Video Referee: Ashley Klein

Tonga v Lebanon

Christchurch Stadium, Saturday 5.05pm (Local)

Tonga: 1 William Hopoate, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 David Fusitu’a, 6 Tuimoala Lolohea, 7 Mafoa’aeata Hingano, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11 Manu Ma’u, 12 Sika Manu (C), 13 Jason Taumalolo, 14 Siliva Havili, 15 Sam Moa, 16 Tevita Pangai Jnr, 17 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 18 Ukuma Ta’ai, 19 Joe Ofahengaue, 20 Mahe Fonua 21 Samisoni Langi

Lebanon: 1 Anthony Layoun, 2 Travis Robinson, 3 James Elias, 4 Adam Doueihi, 5 Abbas Miski, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Robbie Farah (C), 8 Tim Mannah, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 Alex Twal, 11 Nick Kassis, 12 Ahmad Ellaz, 13 Jamie Clark, 14 Mitchell Mamary, 15 Raymond Moujalli, 16 Elias Sukkar, 17 Jason Wehbe, 18 Andrew Kazzi, 19 Chris Saab, 20 Bilal Maarbani

Referee: Gerard Sutton, Touch Judges: Robert Hicks, Dave Munro, Video Referee: Ashley Klein

New Zealand V Fiji

Wellington Regional Stadium, Saturday 7.35pm (Local)

New Zealand: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Dean Whare, 4 Bradley Takairangi, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 Martin Taupau, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Simon Mannering, 12 Joseph Tapine, 13 Adam Blair (C), 14 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 15 Russell Packer, 16 Isaac Liu, 17 Kodi Nikorima, 18 Kenny Bromwich, 19 Jason Nightingale, 20 Peta Hiku, 21 Addin Fonua-Blake

Fiji: 1 Kevin Naiqama (C), 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Taane Milne, 4 Akuila Uate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jarryd Hayne, 7 Henry Raiwalui, 8 Ashton Sims, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Eloni Vunakece, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Brayden Wiliame, 13 Tui Kamikamica, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Jacob Saifiti, 16 Junior Roqica, 17 Ben Nakubuwai, 18 James Storer, 19 Salesi Faingaa, 20 Sitiveni Moceidreke, 21 Pio Sokobalavu

Referee: Matt Cecchin, Touch Judges: Chris Kendall, Michael Wise, Video Referee: Bernard Sutton

England V Papua New Guinea

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Sunday 4.05pm (Local)

England: 1 Gareth Widdop, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 John Bateman, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Kevin Brown, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Josh Hodgson, 10 James Graham, 11 Sam Burgess, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Sean O’Loughlin (C), 14 Alex Walmsley, 15 Thomas Burgess, 16 Ben Currie, 17 James Roby, 18 Chris Heighington, 19 Mark Percival, 20 Stefan Ratchford, 21 George Williams

Papua New Guinea: 1 David Mead (C), 2 Justin Olam, 3 Kato Ottio, 4 Nene MacDonald,5 Garry Lo, 6 Ase Boas, 7 Watson Boas, 8 Moses Meninga, 9 James Segeyaro, 10 Luke Page, 11 Rhyse Martin, 12 Willie Minoga, 13 Paul Aiton, 14 Kurt Baptiste, 15 Stargroth Amean, 16 Stanton Albert, 17 Rod Griffin, 18 Enock Maki, 19 Wartovo Puara, 20 Thompson Tetehe, 21 Lachlan Lam

Referee: James Child, Touch Judges: Mark Craven, Chris Butler, Video Referee: Steve Chiddy