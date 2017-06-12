Queensland make seven changes for State of Origin game two

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has rung in the changes ahead of the Maroons’ must-win State of Origin game two clash with New South Wales.

Sam Thaiday, Anthony Milford, Corey Oates, Aidan Guerra, Nate Myles, Jacob Lillyman and Justin O’Neill have all been omitted, with Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Valentine Holmes, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess and Jarrod Wallace all being called up.

It is the most changes to a Queensland team in ten years, with Walters undertaking the overhaul following the humbling 28-4 defeat in the first game.

Meanwhile, NSW coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged side for the contest.

Maroons

Darius Boyd

Will Chambers

Gavin Cooper

Cooper Cronk

Dane Gagai

Matt Gillett

Tim Glasby

Coen Hess

Valentine Holmes

Josh McGuire

Michael Morgan

Dylan Napa

Josh Papalii

Billy Slater

Cameron Smith

Johnathan Thurston

Jarrod Wallace

NSW Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Brett Morris

3. Josh Dugan

4. Jarryd Hayne

5. Blake Ferguson

6. James Maloney

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Aaron Woods

9. Nathan Peats

10. Andrew Fifita

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Josh Jackson

13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange:

14. David Klemmer

15. Wade Graham

16. Jake Trbojevic

17. Jack Bird

18. Matt Moylan

19. Jack de Belin

20. Tom Trbojevic