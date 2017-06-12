Queensland make seven changes for State of Origin game two
Queensland coach Kevin Walters has rung in the changes ahead of the Maroons’ must-win State of Origin game two clash with New South Wales.
Sam Thaiday, Anthony Milford, Corey Oates, Aidan Guerra, Nate Myles, Jacob Lillyman and Justin O’Neill have all been omitted, with Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Valentine Holmes, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess and Jarrod Wallace all being called up.
It is the most changes to a Queensland team in ten years, with Walters undertaking the overhaul following the humbling 28-4 defeat in the first game.
Meanwhile, NSW coach Laurie Daley has named an unchanged side for the contest.
Maroons
Darius Boyd
Will Chambers
Gavin Cooper
Cooper Cronk
Dane Gagai
Matt Gillett
Tim Glasby
Coen Hess
Valentine Holmes
Josh McGuire
Michael Morgan
Dylan Napa
Josh Papalii
Billy Slater
Cameron Smith
Johnathan Thurston
Jarrod Wallace
NSW Blues
1. James Tedesco
2. Brett Morris
3. Josh Dugan
4. Jarryd Hayne
5. Blake Ferguson
6. James Maloney
7. Mitchell Pearce
8. Aaron Woods
9. Nathan Peats
10. Andrew Fifita
11. Boyd Cordner
12. Josh Jackson
13. Tyson Frizell
Interchange:
14. David Klemmer
15. Wade Graham
16. Jake Trbojevic
17. Jack Bird
18. Matt Moylan
19. Jack de Belin
20. Tom Trbojevic