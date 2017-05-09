QUIZ – Can you name the 33 players from the last Lions Tour?

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s official, the Lions are coming back.

In 2019, the Lions will tour the Southern Hemisphere, which will end a 23-year hiatus since the last ill-fated tour in 1996.

Last time out, they lost all three tests to New Zealand while the Australian leg of the tour was cancelled due to the Super League dispute brewing.

33 players were a part of the last Lions tour, and today, we’re asking you to name as many of them as you can.

