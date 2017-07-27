QUIZ: Can you name all the Challenge Cup semi-final venues since 1980?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Seen as though it’s cup semi-final weekend, we thought we’d test your knowledge of rugby league’s most historic and proudest competition with a teaser of a quiz.

This weekend, the sport is heading to Doncaster and Warrington for the semi-finals (see how nice we are? We’ve given you two straight away) – but they’re not the only venues to host final-four ties.

In fact, since 1980, 15 different stadia have held Challenge Cup semi-final matches – but how many can you name in 10 minutes? If you get full marks be sure to send us a screenshot at @LeagueExpress on Twitter – we’ll RT!



