QUIZ: Can you name every Harry Sunderland Trophy winner since 1998?

With the Super League Grand Final approaching fast on the horizon this weekend, our latest quiz tests your knowledge of the near 20-year history of the event.

The Harry Sunderland Trophy has been awarded since the 1960s, to the man of the match in the Championship Final, then the Premiership Final, before being handed out to the man of the match in the Super League Grand Final since its inception in 1998.

But, ahead of this weekend’s final between Castleford and Leeds, how many winners of the award in the Super League era can you name in just 10 minutes? Here goes:



