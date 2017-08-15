QUIZ | Can you name every Lance Todd Trophy winner of the Super League era?

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

In our latest quiz, we’re looking ahead to the Challenge Cup final.

Wigan and Hull FC will compete in a repeat of the 2013 showpiece, and it goes without saying that there’s a lot on offer.

Individually, the opportunity is there for all 34 players involved to write their name into history by winning the Lance Todd Trophy, an award given to the man of the match in the final.

In this quiz, we’re asking you to name every player that has won the trophy since the Super League era started in 1996. You have ten minutes!



